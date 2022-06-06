STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indiana woman tracks alleged boyfriend using an AirTag, runs him over

An altercation between a woman, her alleged boyfriend, and another woman he was with, then led to an intentional crime outside a pub in Indianapolis.

Published: 06th June 2022 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Online Desk

A twenty-six-year-old woman, Gaylyn Morris, in Indianapolis was charged with murder after she ran over a man with her car, according to media reports. She was arrested on June 3 after reportedly tracking and following the man, who she alleged was her boyfriend, to a local watering hole, Tilly’s Pub, using Apple AirTag and GPS. 

Reportedly, Gaylyn Morris followed Andre Smith, 26, into Tilly's, where he was meeting another woman. She had tracked the man using an Apple AirTag, a tracking device designed to help people find personal objects. 

IndyStar reported that Morris told patrons at the bar she was Smith’s girlfriend and that he was cheating on her. Morris then swung an empty wine bottle at the woman, which was intercepted by Smith. When the establishment asked the trio to leave, Smith and Morris stepped outside, and that was when the attack happened, as per a witness. 

Morris struck Smith with her car thrice. She allegedly “pulled forward and clipped the victim, and he went down, at which time … [Morris] then backed over him and then pulled forward and hit him for the third time,” according to an affidavit reported by the IndyStar. The report also said that Morris had allegedly gotten out of the car in an attempt to go after the other woman, who was still at Tilly's waiting for a food order but was thwarted by the arrival of the cops.

Wish TV reported that the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at around 12:30 pm, had found a man partially trapped beneath a black Chevrolet Impala. 

Police say Smith died on the spot due to the impact of multiple collisions, as reported in the media.

Morris has been given a preliminary charge of murder. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine the final charges, the Indy Star reported. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder homicide Indianapolis apple crime US Crime
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp