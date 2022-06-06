Indiana woman tracks alleged boyfriend using an AirTag, runs him over

By Online Desk

A twenty-six-year-old woman, Gaylyn Morris, in Indianapolis was charged with murder after she ran over a man with her car, according to media reports. She was arrested on June 3 after reportedly tracking and following the man, who she alleged was her boyfriend, to a local watering hole, Tilly’s Pub, using Apple AirTag and GPS.

Reportedly, Gaylyn Morris followed Andre Smith, 26, into Tilly's, where he was meeting another woman. She had tracked the man using an Apple AirTag, a tracking device designed to help people find personal objects.

IndyStar reported that Morris told patrons at the bar she was Smith’s girlfriend and that he was cheating on her. Morris then swung an empty wine bottle at the woman, which was intercepted by Smith. When the establishment asked the trio to leave, Smith and Morris stepped outside, and that was when the attack happened, as per a witness.

Morris struck Smith with her car thrice. She allegedly “pulled forward and clipped the victim, and he went down, at which time … [Morris] then backed over him and then pulled forward and hit him for the third time,” according to an affidavit reported by the IndyStar. The report also said that Morris had allegedly gotten out of the car in an attempt to go after the other woman, who was still at Tilly's waiting for a food order but was thwarted by the arrival of the cops.

Wish TV reported that the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at around 12:30 pm, had found a man partially trapped beneath a black Chevrolet Impala.

Police say Smith died on the spot due to the impact of multiple collisions, as reported in the media.

Morris has been given a preliminary charge of murder. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine the final charges, the Indy Star reported.