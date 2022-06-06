STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Legendary Lankan cricketer Ranatunga's brother sentenced to 2 years imprisonment for extortion

He was also ordered by the court to pay a fine of Rs 25 million (USD 69,061) rupees and another Rs one million (USD 2,762) as compensation to the businessman.

Published: 06th June 2022 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Former Sri Lanka skipper Arjuna Ranatunga

Former Sri Lanka skipper Arjuna Ranatunga (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

COLOMBO: The younger brother of Sri Lanka's legendary cricketer and the 1996 World Cup winning captain was on Monday sentenced to two years' rigorous imprisonment for extorting money by threatening a businessman.

The case against Urban Development Minister Prasanna Ranatunga, 55, was filed in 2015.

The High Court here convicted Prasanna and sentenced him to two years' rigorous imprisonment, suspended for five years.

He was also ordered by the court to pay a fine of Rs 25 million (USD 69,061) rupees and another Rs one million (USD 2,762) as compensation to the businessman.

Prasanna's wife, who was also a co-accused, was acquitted of charges.

He is the younger brother of the legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Arjuna Ranatunga, under whose captaincy the island nation won the 1996 Cricket World Cup held in India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prasanna Ranatunga Arjuna Ranatunga
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp