'India and Sri Lanka appreciate pivotal importance of multifaceted relations'

Sri Lanka's foreign minister G L Peiris and India's High Commissioner Gopal Baglay discussed matters pertaining to bilateral engagements and current developments in the country.

Published: 07th June 2022 05:42 PM

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's foreign minister G L Peiris has met India's High Commissioner here Gopal Baglay and they appreciated the pivotal importance of multifaceted relations between the two countries which have stood the test of time as close neighbours, the Sri Lankan foreign ministry has said.

During the meeting, Peiris also expressed gratitude for India's generous and continuous assistance to back his country's efforts to tide over its worst economic crisis.

Baglay briefed Peiris on the current assistance provided to Sri Lanka, including essential items such as food, fuel, fertiliser and pharmaceutical products, the Sri Lankan foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"Both parties appreciated the pivotal importance of multifaceted relations between the two countries which have stood the test of time as close neighbours," it said at the meeting held on July 2.

They also discussed matters pertaining to bilateral engagements and current developments in the country.

Peiris expressed gratitude for the generous and continuous assistance provided by India, especially during a challenging time for Sri Lanka, the MFA said.

The minister said that the Indian assistance, on an immense scale in all sectors such as food and energy security as well as the provision of pharmaceutical products and significant support by way of lines of credit and SWAP arrangements, were deeply appreciated by the Government of Sri Lanka at this critical time.

India on Monday delivered life-saving drugs, medical equipment and relief material to hospitals and people across Sri Lanka.

A crippling shortage of foreign reserves has led to long queues for fuel, cooking gas, and other essentials while power cuts and soaring food prices have heaped misery on the people.

India had earlier supplied diesel to the Jaffna fishermen to facilitate their livelihood activity.

The Indian government has also coordinated humanitarian assistance of food relief from the government of Tamil Nadu.

Last month, India delivered more than 25 tonnes of medical supplies to Sri Lanka.

Indian credit lines for fuel and essential items purchases have provided a lifeline to Sri Lanka which is facing its worst economic crisis since its independence from Britain in 1948.

Sri Lanka Crisis India Sri Lanka Ties
