STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Ukrainian troops may have to retreat from strategically important Severodonetsk: governor

The strategically important city is the focus of Russia's offensive after their forces were repelled from other parts of Ukraine following the February invasion

Published: 08th June 2022 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Ukrainian tanks, image used for representation. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

KYIV: Ukrainian troops may have to retreat from the eastern city of Severodonetsk which is being shelled by Russian troops "24 hours a day", the regional governor said on Wednesday.

"It is possible that we will have to retreat" to better-fortified positions, Lugansk governor Sergiy Gaiday said in an interview on the TV channel 1+1.

"No one is going to surrender Severodonetsk even if our forces have to fall back to better-fortified positions," Gaiday added.

The strategically important city is the focus of Russia's offensive after their forces were repelled from other parts of Ukraine following the February invasion.

Its capture would allow Russia troops to push deeper into the eastern Donbas region and Ukraine's de facto administrative centre there, Kramatorsk.

Gaiday said that fierce fighting was ongoing in Severodonetsk, an industrial city with a pre-war population of around 100,000 people. 

"Our forces are fighting for every inch of the city," he said.

The Ukrainian presidency said in a briefing Wednesday morning that two civilians had been killed and two more injured in the broader Lugansk region.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Severodonetsk Russia-Ukraine war
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp