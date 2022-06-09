STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

IMF MD names Krishna Srinivasan as head Asia-Pacific department 

Srinivasan, an Indian national, has more than 27 years of Fund experience, starting in 1994 in the Economist Program.

Published: 09th June 2022 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

IMF

The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Indian economist Krishna Srinivasan has been appointed as the Director of the Asia and Pacific Department (APD) by International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

According to an IMF announcement, Srinivasan will succeed Changyong Rhee whose retirement from the organisation was announced on March 23.

"Krishna is a highly regarded member of our Fund family and has made many important and innovative contributions to our mission throughout his career at the Fund," Georgieva said on Wednesday.

Srinivasan, an Indian national, has more than 27 years of Fund experience, starting in 1994 in the Economist Program.

He is currently a Deputy Director in APD where he oversees the department's surveillance work on a number of large and systemically important countries such as China and Korea, and smaller states in the Pacific such as Fiji and Vanuatu.

He will assume charge on June 22.

Georgieva said Srinivasan's appointment is a culmination of his superior record of leadership across a wide range of departments, including the African Department (AFR), European Department (EUR), Monetary and Capital Market Department (MCM), RES, Strategy, Policy and Review Department (SPR), and West Hemisphere Department (WHD).

"This range of work and experiences is reflective of his career during which he has worked on the full spectrum of the Fund's membership from low-income countries, to emerging markets, and advanced economies," she said.

Georgieva said over the years, he has built an outstanding reputation as a first-rate collaborator and trusted advisor in his relationships with Fund colleagues and country authorities alike.

"He is known for fostering an open dialogue as the way to building strong relationships and achieving traction with country authorities. Krishna has also helped to nurture the careers of many Fund staff as a coach and mentor. As Director, I know that he will continue to provide excellent leadership and advice to our membership and to staff within and outside APD," Georgieva stated.

"He has made his mark as a strategic thinker, innovator, and people manager.

In fact, he was one of the first managers to receive the Fund's Excellence in Leadership Award when it was inaugurated in 2010.

That same year, he was also one of the first to receive the Fund's Award for Extraordinary Effort, which speaks to Krishna's willingness to go above and beyond to ensure that the Fund is providing the best service to its membership," she added.

Srinivasan holds a PhD (Honors) in Economics from Indiana University, a Master's in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics, and a Bachelor's (Honors) in Economics from the University of Delhi.

Prior to joining the Fund, Srinivasan was an Assistant Professor of Economics and International Finance at Indiana-Purdue University and a consultant at the World Bank in DC and the Center for Policy Research and Planning Commission in New Delhi.

His wide research on Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean, and on climate and other economic and development issues has appeared in books, academic journals, and media publications.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International Monetary Fund IMF Kristalina Georgieva Krishna Srinivasan
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp