Pakistan's popular TV host, politician Amir Liaquat dies at 49 under mysterious circumstances

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was found unconscious at his home in Khudad Colony and shifted to a private hospital in a critical condition.

Aamir Liaquat Hussain (File photo | AFP)

By ANI

KARACHI: Pakistan's former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) and popular television host Amir Liaquat, 49, passed away in Karachi under mysterious circumstances, local media reported on Thursday.

According to reports, Liaquat felt discomfort on Wednesday night, however, he refused to go to the hospital, reported Pakistan's local media outlet Geo TV.

Javed, Liaquat's employee said a scream was heard from Liaquat's room Thursday morning. The room was locked from the inside. When there was no response from the other end, his domestic staff broke down his room's door.

Afterwards, the doctors said that Liaquat was dead when he was brought to the hospital. Police initiated an investigation into Amir Liaquat's death. The police also conducted a search at his home in Karachi's Khudadad Colony.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East said the police will also obtain CCTV footage to gather and ascertain the facts which led to the death of the PTI leader. As Liaquat's death occurred under mysterious circumstances, the police authorities have decided to conduct a post-mortem.

As per the East SSP, the police examined Liaquat's house and everything was in place.

The police cordoned off his bedroom after collecting evidence. Police said that the family's permission has been acquired for an autopsy after which a report will be prepared on the cause of death.

Furthermore, the statement of Amir's driver Javed will also be taken by the police as he is the one who informed the police about the incident. A time for Liaquat's funeral prayers will be announced later, Geo News reported. 

