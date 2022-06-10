STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan rejects India's statement over Karachi temple vandalism incident 

Reacting to the incident, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi termed it as another act in "the systematic persecution of religious minorities".

Published: 10th June 2022 12:35 PM

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Photo | ANI)

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has rejected India's statement over the incident of vandalism of a Hindu temple in the southern port city of Karachi and attacked the country over the sufferings of the Muslim community.

Shri Mari Maata Mandir in "J" area within the limits of Korangi police station in Karachi was vandalised by a group of unidentified people in Karachi on Wednesday, the latest attack against the places of worship of the minority community in Pakistan.



"We have conveyed our protest to the Government of Pakistan and again urged it to ensure the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities. So that would be our reaction to what you raised," Bagchi said in New Delhi on Thursday.

Responding to the MEA's statement, Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) said: "Unlike the violence against the Muslim community that is orchestrated by religious fanatics who enjoy full patronage of India's state machinery, the Government of Pakistan is seized of this matter and action is being taken against the perpetrators."

"An FIR has already been registered against the assailants and efforts are underway to identify and arrest them. They will not escape justice and the Government will deal with them with the full force of law," it said.

The FO asked India to introspect and ensure the protection of the fundamental rights, lives, and places of worship of minorities across India, particularly Muslims.

The FO also said that unequivocal condemnation by the BJP top leadership and the Indian government, as well as decisive and demonstrable action against the BJP officials responsible for making sacrilegious remarks recently, would be the first step towards healing the sufferings of Muslims in India and the sentiments of Muslims worldwide.

The FO was referring to controversial remarks by two former BJP spokespersons against Prophet Mohammed.

The BJP has already suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled the party's Delhi unit media head Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks following widespread anger in several Gulf countries.

India has said that the remarks do not reflect the views of the government.

