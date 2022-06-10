STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan's ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf critical in UAE, family says recovery impossible

Gen. Musharraf's family said that he has been hospitalized for the last three weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis).

Published: 10th June 2022 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf

Former Pakistan president Gen. (Retd) Pervez Musharraf (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

LAHORE/DUBAI: Pakistan's former military dictator General Pervez Musharraf is critical at a hospital in the UAE, his family sources said.

Gen. Musharraf, 78, ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008.

However, his family sources denied that the former Pakistan President is on ventilator. They also said that he has been hospitalized for the last three weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis) and he is also going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning.

Chaudhry, who was the information minister in the Imran Khan government, was once a media spokesperson for Musharraf. He said that he spoke to Musharraf's son who confirmed his illness.

Reacting to reports, Ifzaal Siddique, the President of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Overseas -- founded by Musharraf -- said that the former president is little bit ill but fully alert.

"General Pervez Musharraf is at home (a little) bit ill though, but fully alert as usual, please don't listen to fake news. Just pray for his good health, Ameen," Siddique said.

Musharraf has been declared a fugitive in former prime minister Benazir Bhutto murder case and Red Mosque cleric killing case.

The former president, living in Dubai since 2016, was facing the treason case for suspending the Constitution in 2007.

The former military ruler left for Dubai in March 2016 for medical treatment and has not returned since.

