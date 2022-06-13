STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
China, US envoys meet in Colombo; pledge support to help Sri Lanka mitigate economic crisis

The meeting assumes significance as Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that his government could not tap on the USD 1.5 billion credit line from China.

Published: 13th June 2022 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong met his US counterpart Julie Chung

Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong met his US counterpart Julie Chung. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

COLOMBO: In a significant development, the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong met his US counterpart Julie Chung here on Monday and held discussions on "broad topics of mutual interest" and pledged support in helping the island nation mitigate its crippling economic crisis.

Sri Lanka is currently facing its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.

The economic crisis has prompted an acute shortage of essential items like food, medicine, cooking gas and other fuel, toilet paper, and even matches, with Sri Lankans being forced to wait in lines lasting hours outside stores to buy fuel and cooking gas.

"Ambassador Qi Zhenhong met with the US Ambassador Julie Chung at the Chinese embassy on June 13 and had a friendly discussion on broad topics of mutual interest. China and the United States could work together to help Sri Lanka overcome current difficulties," a tweet from the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka said.

Comments

