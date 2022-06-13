China wades into furore over Prophet remarks; hopes incident can be properly handled

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: China has ruffled India’s feathers again on Monday, by saying that India could have managed the backlash that followed the comments made on the Prophet – in a better manner.

"We have noted relevant reports and hope that the incident could have been properly managed," China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin today said during media briefing in Beijing.

They went further by suggesting India practice peaceful co-existence between all communities.

"It is important to abandon arrogance and prejudice. It is important to recognise difference between other civilisations and promote dialogue and coexistence," Wenbin added.

Though Minstry of External Affairs (MEA) refrained from commenting on this, experts on Indo-China thought this comment was best ignored.

"China’scomment defies logic. A country which has such an abysmal record of human rights violations, shouldn’t sermonise others. The whole world is aware of how Uygurs Muslims are treated in the Xinjiang province. What happened after the controversial remark was made on the Prophet has nothing to do with how India handled the situation," said an expert on Indo China affairs.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that expats who protested (on the remarks made on Prophet) on the streets of Fahaheel after Friday prayers in Kuwait, are likely to be deported to their native countries and barred from entering Kuwait again.

It is learnt that around 40 to 50 people took part in this protest march, which hasn’t gone down well with the establishment as it is against the tenets of their law.

All expats in Kuwait are expected to respect local laws and not take part in any type of demonstrations.

Though no official statement has been made by the Kuwaiti government on this move yet, one has to wait and see the number of Indians who were a part of the protest.