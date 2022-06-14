STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China lifts two-year Covid visa ban on Indians, barring tourism and private trips

China is also processing requests of thousands of Indian students studying in Chinese universities who have been wanting to re-join.

Published: 14th June 2022 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

flights, DGCA, airlines

Image for representational purpose.

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

BEIJING: After a two-year gap, China has lifted Covid visa ban on certain categories of people. This includes foreign nationals and their accompanying family members going to China for resumption of work and production in all fields.

"The family members of Chinese citizens and foreigners with Chinese permanent residence permit going to China for family reunion or visiting relatives. The family members include spouse, parents, spouses parents, grandparents and grandchildren,’’ according to a notification issued by the Chinese Embassy.

However, the visa applications continue to be suspended for tourism and other private purposes.

Visa applications will continue to be processed for foreign nationals and their accompanying family members who engage in diplomatic, official activities in China or for humanitarian work, attending a funeral or visiting family members who are in critical care.

Though this notification doesn’t include student visas, sources say that the Chinese visa desk is processing student visas – though details for the same are not yet available.

WATCH |


It is estimated that there are over 23,000 Indian students enrolled across various Universities in China – mostly studying medicine. Most of these students have not been able to return to China for their praticals as the visas were not being granted, though online studies continued.

It will be a while before clarity emerges on how many students are allowed back. Though students from Pakistan, Thailand, Sri Lanka were permitted to return.

The current announcement also raises hope of the resumption of direct flights between India and China.

Meanwhile, one has to wait and see whether India reciprocates to this gesture as in April this year India had suspended tourist visas that were already issued to Chinese nationals. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was siting the surge of Covid in China as the reason behind this ban.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China Ban COVID Pandemic lockdown
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp