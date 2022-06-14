STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why

A team from Putin's guards carries his poop and urine back to the home country in a special carrier, every time the President makes an international appearance. 

Published: 14th June 2022 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)

Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

UKRAINE: Russian President Vladimir Putin has a team of bodyguards who collect his poop and urine when he travels internationally. This team brings the substance back to Moscow in a special suitcase. These guards with the Russian Federal Guard Service accompany the president to his washroom during his travels.

According to sources, this bizarre practice is conducted to conceal information about Putin's health and his potential illnesses. This activity was initially noticed during his trip to France in 2017. A similar phenomenon was observed during his trip to Saudi Arabia in 2019.

A video later surfaced online throwing evidence to this speculation. In the video, two guards are seen coming out of the door, followed by another guard carrying the special suitcase. Then comes Putin, backed by two other guards. 

The people at the Russian embassy were strictly directed by the FSO to maintain extreme secrecy about this practice. While this was done to ensure that Putin leaves no 'traces' anywhere and transports everything back to this motherland, the practice itself left some traces. 

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vladimir Putin RUSSIA Russian Federal Guard Service health
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp