Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why

By Online Desk

UKRAINE: Russian President Vladimir Putin has a team of bodyguards who collect his poop and urine when he travels internationally. This team brings the substance back to Moscow in a special suitcase. These guards with the Russian Federal Guard Service accompany the president to his washroom during his travels.

According to sources, this bizarre practice is conducted to conceal information about Putin's health and his potential illnesses. This activity was initially noticed during his trip to France in 2017. A similar phenomenon was observed during his trip to Saudi Arabia in 2019.

A video later surfaced online throwing evidence to this speculation. In the video, two guards are seen coming out of the door, followed by another guard carrying the special suitcase. Then comes Putin, backed by two other guards.

So I’m counting 6 people accompanying Vladimir Putin to the toilet... pic.twitter.com/BjG5N5IpDR — Jonah Fisher (@JonahFisherBBC) December 9, 2019

The people at the Russian embassy were strictly directed by the FSO to maintain extreme secrecy about this practice. While this was done to ensure that Putin leaves no 'traces' anywhere and transports everything back to this motherland, the practice itself left some traces.

