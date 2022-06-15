STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

EU to import oil from Israel via Egypt amid Ukraine-Russia war

In the year 2021, the European Union imported roughly 40% of its gas from Russia, making it difficult for the EU to impose sanctions on Russia over its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Published: 15th June 2022 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

President of EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen (Photo | AP)

President of EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CAIRO: Egypt, Israel, along with the European Union on June 15 signed a deal to increase liquified natural gas sales to EU countries, with an aim to reduce dependence on supply from Russia amid war.

The deal, stamped in a five-star Cairo hotel, will see Israel sending more gas via Egypt, which has facilities to liquify it for export via sea, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said.

"What a special moment, I very warmly welcome the signing of this historic agreement" von der Leyen said in a joint news conference alongside Egyptian and Israel energy ministers.

In the year 2021, the European Union imported roughly 40% of its gas from Russia, making it difficult for the EU to impose sanctions on Russia over its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

The Israeli gas will be brought via a pipeline to Egypt's LNG terminal on the Mediterranean before being transported on tankers to the European shores. Israel has two operational gas fields off its Mediterranean coast containing an estimated 690 billion cubic meters of natural gas combined, and a third offshore rig is in the works. It has already signed gas export agreements with neighboring Egypt and Jordan.

ALSO READ | Russian isolation won't spark 'acute' oil supply crunch: IEA

Egypt's extensive natural gas facilities on the Mediterranean have stood largely inactive since the country's 2011 uprising that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

In recent years, the government of President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi rehabilitated and modernized the facilities.

In 2018, Egypt signed a $15 billion deal with Israeli company Delek Drilling and its US partner, Noble Energy to transport natural gas there. Egypt aims to create a regional energy hub.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EU oil import Israel EU oil deal Russia sanctions Ukraine-Russia conflict
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp