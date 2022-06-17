STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Elon Musk hints layoffs at Twitter in future, says platform needs to get healthy

The question of layoffs has been top of mind for Twitter's more than 7,000 employees since Musk first said he wanted to buy the company.

Published: 17th June 2022 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Elon Musk. (Photo| AFP)

Elon Musk. (Photo| AFP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Tech billionaire Elon Musk has told Twitter employees that the platform "needs to get healthy" financially and bring down costs, suggesting that job cuts are likely in store if his deal to buy the social media service goes through.

When asked about the possibility of layoffs during an internal Q&A, Musk said "Right now costs exceed revenue," citing employees, The Verge reported.

"That's not a great situation," he added.

The question of layoffs has been top of mind for Twitter's more than 7,000 employees since Musk first said he wanted to buy the company.

In an earlier meeting, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal told employees that layoffs were not being planned "at this time". Though Musk did not explicitly say if there would be job cuts, his comments suggest the odds are high.

Meanwhile, he also said that employees doing "excellent" work should be allowed to continue working from home.

However, he clarified that he strongly prefers to work in person and would confirm with managers that remote employees were contributing positively to the company.

The response came during a virtual all-hands meeting with Twitter employees, during which the Tesla CEO addressed workers for the first time and answered pre-submitted questions, read by a Twitter executive.

The meeting comes amid Musk's $44 billion takeover attempt.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elon Musk Twitter Parag Agrawal
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin safe, well-tolerated in 2-18 years age-group, Bharat Biotech cites Lancet study
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp