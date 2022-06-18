STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sri Lanka economic crisis: Army roped in to till barren land to ramp up food production

The army established its Green Agriculture Steering Committee on June 16 to supplement and promote the food security programme in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan Tamils

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

COLOMBO: The Sri Lanka Army will take part in a farming drive aimed at cultivating over 1,500 acres of barren and abandoned state land to multiply food production and avert any shortage in the future, according to a media report.

The army established its Green Agriculture Steering Committee (GASC) on June 16 to supplement and promote the food security programme in Sri Lanka which is facing its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.

The economic crisis has led to an acute shortage of essential items like food, medicine, cooking gas, fuel and toilet paper, with Sri Lankans being forced to wait in lines for hours outside stores to buy fuel and cooking gas.

The emergency project to be kicked off by early July as a supportive mechanism to the government's cultivation drive is spearheaded by Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage, Commander of the Army.

Major General Jagath Kodithuwakku, the Chief of Staff, is set to supervise the entire project.

The troops will first prepare the ground by weeding, tilling and preparing beds for the cultivation of selected seed varieties in consultation with agricultural experts, news first reported on June 17.

All Security Force Headquarters and formations across the country are currently screening possibilities for adding their weight to the task at the regional level.

The identification of state lands at the regional level will be done in close consultation with respective governors, district and divisional secretariats, land officials and grama Seva officials before the commencement of preliminary ground-preparing work in selected lands, the report said.

Sri Lanka has decided to import 50,000 metric tonnes of rice under the Indian credit line to curb an abnormal rise in rice prices, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Thursday, as the island nation is grappling with an impending food shortage.

The decision was taken after a discussion held at the Prime Minister's Office to allocate funds to the State Trading Corporation under the Indian loan assistance programme, news portal EconomyNext reported.

In March, India extended a USD 1 billion credit line to the cash-strapped Sri Lankan government to tide over the current economic turmoil as well as in dealing with the food shortage.

After an agreement to extend the line of credit was inked, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has always stood with the people of Sri Lanka and will continue to extend all possible support to the country.

In April 2021, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced a ban on chemical fertilisers, which led to a crippling blow to the production of rice and other essential food items. Prior to the fertiliser ban, Sri Lanka was self-sufficient in rice production.

