There cannot be 'double standards' on religiophobia, India at UN amid Prophet Mohammad row

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said on Friday that India has been the greatest victim of terrorism, especially cross-border terrorism.

Published: 18th June 2022 09:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 10:11 PM   |  A+A-

Activists shout slogans as they react to remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad during a protest in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: India promotes tolerance and inclusion and deals with any aberration within the legal framework, the country's top envoy at the UN has said, asserting that the country does not need "selective outrage" from outsiders amidst condemnation by a dozen Muslim countries over the controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP functionaries against the Prophet.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said this on Friday during a high-level event to make the celebration of the 1st anniversary of the International Day on Countering Hate Speech titled ‘Role of education to address the root causes of hate speech and advance inclusion, non-discrimination, and peace'.

“India's multicultural edifice has, over centuries, made it a safe haven for all those who seek refuge in India, whether the Jewish community or Zoroastrians or Tibetans or from our own neighbourhood,” Tirumurti said.

“It is this underlying strength of our nation that has withstood radicalisation and terrorism over time,” he said.

It is with this sense of history that India has continued to play a defining role to combat radicalisation and terrorism, and promote tolerance and inclusion, Tirumurti said.

“Aberrations are dealt with within our legal framework and we do not need selective outrage from outsiders, especially when they are self-serving - even communal in nature, and pursuing a divisive agenda,” he said.

The event was organised by the Permanent Mission of Morocco and the United Nations Office on Genocide Prevention and Responsibility to Protect.

Tirumurti said the greatest bulwark against intolerance and hatred is embracing the principles of democracy, where there are necessary checks and balances and where any aberration is addressed within the confines of the rule of law.

“Further, a society based on pluralism, where every religion is respected, is a sine qua non of tolerance and harmony.

“India has embraced both these principles - democracy and pluralism.

And we call on all countries to adhere to these principles to ensure that intolerance is addressed within a Constitutional framework,” he added.

Earlier his month, over a dozen Muslim countries, including Iraq, Libya, Malaysia and Turkiye, condemned the controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP functionaries against the Prophet.

The BJP on June 5 suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their controversial remarks against the Prophet.

Amid protests by Muslim groups over the remarks, the party also issued a statement aimed at assuaging the concerns of minorities and distancing itself from these members, asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces the insult of any religious personality.

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that India accords the highest respect to all religions.

The offensive tweets and comments denigrating a religious personality were made by certain individuals.

They do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India.

Strong action has already been taken against these individuals by relevant bodies, the MEA Spokesperson said last week.

