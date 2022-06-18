STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three injured at San Francisco International Airport attack, suspect arrested

It wasn't clear if the suspect was a traveller and the motive for the attack was unknown, airport duty manager Russell Mackey told the San Francisco Chronicle.

People stream beyond the queue line at a security checkpoint into the International Terminal at San Francisco International Airport.

People stream beyond the queue line at a security checkpoint into the International Terminal at San Francisco International Airport. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

SAN FRANCISCO: An attack on passengers inside a San Francisco International Airport terminal on Friday left three with cuts and scrapes before the suspect was arrested, authorities said.

The attacker tried to injure travellers at around 6 pm in the pre-security public area of the International Terminal, airport officials said.

The passengers were treated for minor injuries before continuing on their travels and other airport operations weren't affected, officials said.

A KTVU-TV reporter who was covering the Golden State Warriors' homecoming at the airport said a large knife was removed from the scene.

Other details weren't immediately available.

