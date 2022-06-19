STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Firefighters in Spain battle wildfires across the country

There have been no reports of lives lost, but the flames reached some villages both in Zamora and in central Navarra. Videos shot by passengers showed flames licking the sides of the road. 

Published: 19th June 2022 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

A firefighter works in front of flames during a wildfire in the Sierra de la Culebra in the Zamora Provence. (Photo| AP)

A firefighter works in front of flames during a wildfire in the Sierra de la Culebra in the Zamora Provence. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

BARCELONA: Firefighters in Spain, here on Sunday, struggled to contain wildfires in several parts of the country, which is suffering a heat wave unusual for this time of the year.

The worst damage has been in the northwest province of Zamora where over 25,000 hectares (61,000 acres) have been consumed, regional authorities said.

The blaze that started in Zamora's Sierra de la Culebra has forced the evacuation of at least 10 villages, although the drop in temperatures overnight has helped efforts somewhat. More than 500 firefighters are supported by water-dumping planes and helicopters in sparsely populated areas.

Authorities have been on alert for an outbreak of intense wildfires, with Spain sweltering under record temperatures at many points in the country for June. Experts link the abnormally hot period for Europe to climate change.

Thermometers have risen above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in many Spanish cities throughout the week -- temperatures usually expected in August. A lack of rainfall this year combined with gusting winds have produced the conditions for the fires.

The spreading fire caused the high-speed train service from Madrid to Spain's northwest to be cut on Saturday. It was re-established on Sunday morning. Military firefighting units have been deployed in Zamora, Navarra and Lleida.

There have been no reports of lives lost, but the flames reached the outskirts of some villages both in Zamora and in central Navarra. Videos shot by passengers in cars showed flames licking the sides of roads.

In other villages, residents looked on in despair as black plumes rose from nearby hills. In central Navarra, authorities have evacuated some 15 small villages as a precaution, as the high temperatures are not expected to drop until Wednesday. They also asked farmers to stop using heavy machinery that could unintentionally spark a fire.

Wildfires are also active in three parts of northeast Catalonia: in Lleida, in Tarragona and in a nature park in Garaf, just south of Barcelona.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wildfires Heat wave Zamora Firefighters Spain
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp