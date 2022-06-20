Pakistan: Two policemen killed in Jaffarabad attack

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Two policemen were killed in an attack on a police check-post in Pakistan's Jaffarabad district on Sunday, a local media reported.

An armed motorcyclist used automatic weapons in an assault on the Mandrani police check-post, resulting in the death of the Head Constable Moor Khan Behrani and Constable Babul Khan Kanrani, Dawn reported citing sources. The attackers also took away their official AK-47 rifles.

On receiving the information, police officials and personnel of other security forces rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to the district hospital of Dera Allahyar. "The victims received multiple bullet wounds, which caused their instant death," hospital sources said as quoted by Dawn.

Police launched a search operation in the area following the gun attack.

A similar incident took in North Waziristan on June 3 where a Pakistani soldier was killed when terrorists targeted security forces, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

"On night June 1-2, terrorists fired at a military post in general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District," the statement read on Thursday.

During an intense exchange of fire, a young soldier who was 28 years old lost his life. Actions had been carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, said the statement. Hamid Ali (28) was a resident of Sargodha city in Pakistan's Punjab province.

In yet another similar incident, on May 23, two Pakistani soldiers died in an attack carried out by terrorists at a check post in North Waziristan, a local media reported. "On May 23, terrorists carried out a fire raid on a military post in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District. Troops initiated a prompt response," said the ISPR statement. During an exchange of fire, Sepoy Zahoor Khan (20) and Sepoy Rahim Gul (23) died.

Earlier on April 15, seven Pakistan Army soldiers had died after terrorists ambushed a military convoy near the Afghanistan border in North Waziristan.

The military's media wing had said terrorists ambushed a vehicle of security forces in the Isham area of the tribal district on April 14. The troops had promptly retaliated by effectively engaging the attackers. And in the encounter, four terrorists were killed.

Recently, terrorist activities have been increased in Pakistan border areas, especially in the North Waziristan district, according to the country's vernacular media.