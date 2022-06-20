Right-wing leader Marine Le Pen hails historic result in French parliamentary elections

By AFP

PARIS: French far-right leader Marine Le Pen hailed a historic result for her party in parliamentary elections on Sunday, saying it would send "by far" its highest number of MPs to the next National Assembly. "This group will be by far the biggest in the history of our political family," Le Pen told cheering supporters in her political fiefdom in northern France, Henin-Beaumont.

Hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon called Sunday's results "above all an electoral failure" for President Emmanuel Macron as he spoke to supporters in Paris.