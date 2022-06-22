STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US values bilateral relationship with India, every country has to decide on Russia: White House

White House Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that India is a very key strategic partner in the Indo-Pacific region.

Published: 22nd June 2022 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

White House

White House (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The United States values its bilateral relationship with India, the White House said Tuesday noting that in the context of the Russia every country has to make its decision.

"India is a very key strategic partner in the Indo-Pacific region. And there's many ways that that partnership represents itself, both in defense and security, economic as well," White House Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told reporters.

"We will let Indian leaders speak to their economic policies. What I can just tell you is we value this bilateral relationship with India and we continue to want -- obviously, every country has to make their decisions for themselves," he said when asked about the Indian decision to purchase oil from Russia.

"These are sovereign decisions. But we want as much pressure put internationally on Russia as possible. There needs to be costs and consequences for what Mr Putin is doing," Kirby told reporters at a White House news conference.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
White House India US ties India US relations Ukraine war US Russia ties
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp