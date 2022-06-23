STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

New Zealand: Four people wounded by man on stabbing rampage, say Auckland police

Police District Commander Naila Hassan said the suspect in the Auckland attack was in custody, no motive for the attack was immediately apparent.

Published: 23rd June 2022 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Police set up cordons and search area around a suburb of Auckland following reports of multiple stabbings, in New Zealand. (Photo | AP)

Police set up cordons and search area around a suburb of Auckland following reports of multiple stabbings, in New Zealand. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WELLINGTON: A man wounded four people in a stabbing rampage on June 23 in a New Zealand city before bystanders brought him to the ground, authorities said.

Police District Commander Naila Hassan said the suspect in the Auckland attack was in custody.

"This was an extremely fast-moving incident, where our police staff responded quickly, apprehended the offender and prevented further harm to our communities," Hassan said.

No motive for the attack was immediately apparent. New Zealand was the site of two violent stabbing rampages at supermarkets last year. One was considered a terror attack while a judge found no motive could be attached to the other attack.

Last September, a Muslim extremist inspired by the Islamic State group stabbed five people in an Auckland supermarket before police shot and killed him. Three of those he stabbed were critically injured and two other people were also injured in the melee, but all survived.

And in May last year, shoppers and staff at a Dunedin supermarket managed to stop a frenzied man from hurting others after he stabbed four people in a random attack, severely wounding three of them.

The Dunedin attacker, 43-year-old Luke Lambert, was convicted on four counts of attempted murder and sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Zealand stabbing Auckland New Zealand attack
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp