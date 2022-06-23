STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nike makes full exit from Russia after suspending operations

A news report last month said that Nike had ended its relationship with Inventive Retail Group, its largest franchisee in the country.

Published: 23rd June 2022 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | www.nike.com)

By Associated Press

OREGON (US): Nike will fully shut down operations in Russia, joining other international companies that have withdrawn from the country after its brutal invasion of Ukraine.

Nike Inc. suspended operations three months ago at all of its company-owned and operated stores in Russia but like other major corporations, has attempted to avoid exposing employees to hardship during a complete withdrawal.

The Russian newspaper Vedomosti reported last month that Nike had ended its relationship with Inventive Retail Group, its largest franchisee in the country. "Our priority is to ensure we are fully supporting our employees while we responsibly scale down our operations over the coming months," the sports apparel maker said on Thursday.

McDonald's and Starbucks, after suspending operations, also fully withdrew from Russia in recent weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nike Nike Russia Ukraine Ukraine crisis Ukraine war
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp