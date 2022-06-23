STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US swimmer rescued after fainting at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest

The 25-year-old Anita Alvarez was in her third World Championships. She also reportedly fainted during an Olympic qualifier in Barcelona last year.

Published: 23rd June 2022 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

Team USA coach Andrea Fuentes (right) rescues unconscious artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez from the bottom of the pool during the Aquatic World Championships in Budapest. (Photo | AFP Twitter)

Team USA coach Andrea Fuentes (right) rescues unconscious artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez from the bottom of the pool during the Aquatic World Championships in Budapest. (Photo | AFP Twitter)

By AFP

BUDAPEST: Artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez was dramatically rescued from the bottom of the pool by her coach after fainting at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. Andrea Fuentes leapt in to rescue Team USA's Alvarez, who had sunk to the bottom of the pool and was not breathing after completing her routine during Wednesday night's solo free final.

"It was a big scare. I had to jump in because the lifeguards weren't doing it," Fuentes was reported as saying by the Spanish newspaper Marca.

Fuentes, dressed in shorts and a T-shirt, dived to the bottom of the pool and dragged Alvarez to the surface before being assisted to get the stricken swimmer to the edge of the pool.

"I was scared because I saw she wasn't breathing, but now she is doing very well," said Fuentes.

Alvarez was taken on a stretcher to the pool's medical centre, with teammates and fans appearing to be in shock poolside. The US swim team later released a statement saying that Alvarez was doing well. Fuentes, a four-time Olympic medallist, told Spanish radio that Alvarez had fainted due to the effort expended during the routine.

"She only had water in her lungs, once she started breathing again everything was OK," said Fuentes.

"It felt like a whole hour. I said things weren't right, I was shouting at the lifeguards to get into the water, but they didn't catch what I said or they didn't understand.

"She wasn't breathing ... I went as quickly as I could as if it were an Olympic final." Fuentes said Alvarez planned to rest Thursday and was still hoping to compete in Friday's team event after further medical checks.

The 25-year-old Alvarez was in her third World Championships. She also reportedly fainted during an Olympic qualifier in Barcelona last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Aquatics Championships Budapest Anita Alvarez Andrea Fuentes
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp