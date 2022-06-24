STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Singapore eases movement curbs for migrant workers

For most people in Singapore, strict movement curbs were only in place for a short period, but migrant workers remained largely confined to their dorms, except to go to work or run errands.

Published: 24th June 2022 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong

Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

SINGAPORE: Migrant workers in Singapore no longer need special permission to leave their dormitories from Friday, after two years of coronavirus curbs, but campaigners criticised the decision to maintain some "discriminatory" restrictions.

Around 300,000 migrant workers, many of them from South Asia, live in dorms in the prosperous city-state, where they are typically packed into shared rooms and sleep on bunk beds.

The vast complexes were hit by Covid-19 and locked down at the start of the pandemic, casting a rare spotlight on what rights activists said were the poor living conditions of the low-paid workers.

For most people in Singapore, strict movement curbs were only in place for a short period, but migrant workers remained largely confined to their dorms, except to go to work or run errands.

Authorities have gradually eased restrictions, allowing them to visit specially built "recreation centres", and rolled out a scheme allowing them to apply for special "exit passes" to visit specific areas.

ALSO READ | Singapore's veteran Indian-origin prosecutor and state counsel G Kannan dies on holiday

From Friday, the workers -- employed in industries including construction and maintenance -- will no longer need passes to leave their dorms.

But authorities in tightly-controlled Singapore still require them to apply for permission to visit four popular locations on Sundays and public holidays, with up to 80,000 passes available per day.

The measure is to manage "potential high footfall" in those areas, a labour ministry spokesperson told AFP.

"Even as we free up community visits, there is still a need to be vigilant as the pandemic is not over."

Desiree Leong, from the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics, a local group that supports migrant workers, welcomed an end to the exit pass requirement but slammed the remaining restrictions as "discriminatory".

"For the rest of us, we don't have movement restrictions any more," she said. "It's difficult to see why those restrictions still apply to migrant workers."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singapore
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Disgruntled Gujarat officers need to be in dock for false revelations on riots: SC
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde plays chess at a hotel in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
IT dept, ED must find out who is paying hotel bills in Guwahati, Surat: NCP
A file photo of the Bullet Batch
Memories of the Emergency: The Bullet Batch that stood up against police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp