STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Toblerone chocolate to be made outside Swiss homeland

US food giant Mondelez International, said Toblerone will open a new production line in Slovakia by the end of 2023 "to respond to the growing demand".

Published: 25th June 2022 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image.

By AFP

ZURICH: Toblerone will have to drop "of Switzerland" from its packaging as the world-famous mountain-shaped chocolate will no longer be exclusively produced in its home country from 2023.

Established in 1908 in the Tobler family factory, the instantly-recognisable triangular chocolate is produced exclusively in Bern, the Alpine nation's capital.

But the brand's owner, US food giant Mondelez International, said Toblerone will open a new production line in Slovakia by the end of 2023 "to respond to the growing demand".

The move proved hard to swallow for some in Switzerland, unhappy to see a cherished national icon going abroad -- especially one which features the famous pyramid-shaped Matterhorn mountain on its packaging and the bear of Bern, symbol of the city.

Mondelez International told AFP in an emailed statement that it was continuing to invest in the Bern plant, "the homeland of Toblerone".

"Bern is an important part of our history and will continue to be so in the future," it said.

The launch of a production line in Slovakia, where Mondelez also produces Milka and Suchard chocolates, "will unlock significant capacity" at the Bern site, which will eventually allow it to "manufacture millions of additional bars," Mondelez said.

- Seven billion bars -
But the new plant in Bratislava means they will have to change the labelling.

"For legal reasons, the changes we are bringing to our production require us to adjust our packaging to comply with Swiss law, in particular to remove the word 'Switzerland' from the front of the packaging," the company said. 

Swiss newspaper Le Temps added Toblerone to a list of emblematic products no longer exclusively produced in Switzerland, including Sugus sweets, Milka chocolate and Ovaltine.

Toblerone produces seven billion chocolate bars a year, with 97 percent exported to 120 countries. 

They are ubiquitous at airport duty-free shops around the world, where one bar is sold every two seconds, according to Mondelez.

"For the export, I would not assume that this plays a role, at least for its current customers," said Tobias Schalger, professor of marketing at Lausanne University.

"Some like Toblerone for its taste, some for its form, some for its packaging -- and some as it is Swiss. This may have an impact, but I assume this impact will be fairly small and not long-lasting."

The name is a play on words from Tobler and "torrone" -- the Italian name for honey-almond nougat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Toblerone Switzerland Slovakia
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Disgruntled Gujarat officers need to be in dock for false revelations on riots: SC
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde plays chess at a hotel in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
IT dept, ED must find out who is paying hotel bills in Guwahati, Surat: NCP
A file photo of the Bullet Batch
Memories of the Emergency: The Bullet Batch that stood up against police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp