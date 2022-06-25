STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ukraine says Russia aiming to drag Belarus into war

"Today's strike is directly linked to Kremlin efforts to pull Belarus as a co-belligerent into the war in Ukraine," the Ukrainian intelligence service said on Telegram.

Published: 25th June 2022 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)

Vladimir Putin. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

KYIV: Ukraine's intelligence service said on Saturday that Russia was aiming to drag Belarus into the war, after missiles were fired from Belarusian territory into a northern border region.

"Today's strike is directly linked to Kremlin efforts to pull Belarus as a co-belligerent into the war in Ukraine," the Ukrainian intelligence service, which is part of the defence ministry, said on Telegram.

