Ukraine says Russia aiming to drag Belarus into war
Published: 25th June 2022 04:06 PM | Last Updated: 25th June 2022 04:06 PM | A+A A-
KYIV: Ukraine's intelligence service said on Saturday that Russia was aiming to drag Belarus into the war, after missiles were fired from Belarusian territory into a northern border region.
"Today's strike is directly linked to Kremlin efforts to pull Belarus as a co-belligerent into the war in Ukraine," the Ukrainian intelligence service, which is part of the defence ministry, said on Telegram.