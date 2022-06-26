PM Modi’s Emergency anniversary shot at Congress in Germany 

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a fresh swipe at the Congress, this time in Munich while addressing the Indian diaspora, saying 47 years ago on June 26 an attempt was made to hold democracy hostage by invoking Emergency, but people gave a fitting response.

Modi is in Munich ahead of the G7 Summit, for which which he has been invited by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. “People of India answered all conspiracies to crush democracy. Democracy is our pride and in the DNA of every Indian,” Modi said in his speech at a crowded Audi Dome stadium.

Lauding the contribution of the Indian diaspora, he said, “You are both India’s success story and the brand ambassadors of India’s success.” He also spoke about the success India achieved in exports, manufacturing, climate change, vaccination drive and upliftment of the poor. “Today’s India has come out of the mentality of ‘It happens, it runs like this.’ India has taken a pledge that work has to be done on time,” Modi said.

“In information technology, digital technology, India is making its presence felt. As many as 40% of digital transactions in the world are from India. India is making new records in data consumption,” he said.

Regarding climate change, the PM said even the youth of India are investing in electronic vehicles and other such pro-climate technologies.

“Sustainable climate practices are becoming a part of the lives of ordinary people of India today,” he added. Besides, the cleanliness drive in India has been effective and has become part of its lifestyle as even the youth are becoming conscientious. “Tax compliance is increasing, too, which indicates India is getting rid of corruption,” he added.