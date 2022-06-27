STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China renews yellow alert amid heavy rainstorms

Due to severe thunderstorms and heavy rains, the centre has also advised halting outdoor operations in hazardous areas and urged airports, railways, and expressways units to take safety measures.

Published: 27th June 2022 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

rescuers evacuate stranded residents in flood water in central China's Hunan province. (Photo | AP)

rescuers evacuate stranded residents in flood water in central China's Hunan province. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

BEIJING: China's National Meteorological Center on Monday renewed its yellow alert for rainstorms in several parts of the country, reported Xinhua.

According to the National Meteorological Center, rainstorms are expected in parts of Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Inner Mongolia, Henan, Shandong, Jiangsu, Anhui, Hubei, Hunan, Guizhou, Sichuan, Guangxi and Tibet from Monday 2 pm to Tuesday 2 pm. The parts of these regions will experience downpours with up to over 80 mm of hourly precipitation, the forecast stated.

Due to severe thunderstorms and heavy rains, the centre has also advised halting outdoor operations in hazardous areas and urged airports, railways, expressways and water transportation units to take safety measures such as flight restrictions, speed limits, or temporary closures to ensure personnel and traffic safety.

The centre has also advised local authorities to prepare for rainstorms, thunderstorms, gales and hails, and be vigilant against flash floods, landslides and mudslides and drivers have been alerted as transport authorities have been asked to guide traffic in water-logged streets.

China has a four-tier, colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Direct economic losses from the floods touched 470 million yuan (about 70.4 million US dollars), according to East China's Jiangxi Province. China upgraded its flood control emergency response to level II amid heavy rains.

The heavy rain brought the first floods this year in Changjiang River and Xiuhe River in the province, according to the provincial hydrological monitoring centre. China's national observatory on Saturday renewed a yellow alert for high temperatures, as heatwaves hit vast regions of the country post devastating floods.

During daylight hours, parts of Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Sichuan, Chongqing, Guangdong, Fujian and Xinjiang are expected to reach temperatures of 35 to 36 degrees Celsius, whereas in some regions it is expected to cross 40 degrees Celsius as well. The centre advised avoiding outdoor activities during high-temperature periods in the afternoon and suggested that workers exposed to high temperatures take necessary protective measures.

In order to tackle heavy rains, China upgraded its flood control emergency response to level II. A total of 548,000 people were affected due to the heavy rain in China's Jiangxi province last Tuesday, according to the provincial flood control headquarters.

The local meteorological department had predicted further rainstorms in the province this week. According to local authorities, the torrential rains and rain-induced floods since May 28 have wreaked havoc in 80 counties of the province.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
china yellow alert China rainstorms
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp