Pakistan's participation in BRICS dialogue 'blocked by one member': Foreign Office

By PTI

ISLAMABAD/BEIJING: Pakistan on Monday alleged that "one member" of the BRICS grouping blocked its participation in a virtual meeting held on the sidelines of the bloc's recent summit hosted by China.

The Foreign Office (FO) said Pakistan has noted that this year a high-level dialogue on global development was held as a side event at the 14th summit of BRICS nations -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

A number of developing/emerging economies were invited to the side event. It said China being the host country engaged with Pakistan before the BRICS meetings, where decisions are taken after consultations with all BRICS members, including extending invitations to non-members.

"Regrettably one member blocked Pakistan's participation," the FO said.

Though the FO did not name any country, it was apparently referring to India, given the history of the relationship between the two nations.

The bilateral relations deteriorated after India announced withdrawing the special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories in August, 2019.

Pakistan expressed its hope that future decisions of the group would be based on "inclusivity".

"However, we do hope that future engagement of the organisation would be based on the principles of inclusivity keeping in view the overall interests of the developing world and in a manner that is devoid of narrow geo-political considerations," it said.

When asked about Pakistan's participation in the event, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijia in Beijing said: "The decision to hold the high-level dialogue on global development was based on consultation among BRICS countries."

"China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners. Pakistan is an important member of the group of friends of a global development initiative. China highly values the important role of Pakistan in promoting global development and advancing the implementation of the UN 2030 agenda for a sustainable development and boating regional cooperation," he said.

"China and Pakistan maintain close communication and coordination. We have conducted substantial cooperation in the field of development, which has delivered tangible benefits to the people of both countries and the region," he added.

"China will continue to make Pakistan a priority partner in implementing a global development initiative and continue to work with the country to advance the global development agenda," Zhao said, without directly commenting on the question raised by a Pakistani journalist.

According to the FO, Pakistan was ready to work with all developing countries, including the BRICS members, to address the challenges faced by the global community.

Pakistan also congratulated China on the successful hosting of the BRICS meetings and appreciated its role in promoting the interests of the developing countries.

It further said that Pakistan and China are all-weather strategic partners and "our iron brotherhood remains rock solid". "The two countries are fully committed to take our all-round cooperation to higher levels both bilaterally and multilaterally," the FO said.

Meanwhile, a media report on Monday said Pakistan would reach out to the G20 countries in an attempt to stop India from holding any event or meeting of the grouping in Kashmir.

Sources said Pakistan would particularly approach countries like China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia to convey their concerns. It would also speak to the US, the UK and other G20 members in order to counter India's plans.

Pakistan on Saturday rejected India's attempt to hold the meeting of G20 countries in Kashmir, hoping that members of the grouping will be fully cognisant of the imperatives of law and justice and would oppose the proposal outright.