China reduces quarantine for people arriving from abroad 

Published: 28th June 2022 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

A worker in protectively overalls and carrying disinfecting equipment walks outside the Wuhan Central Hospital, China

A worker in protectively overalls and carrying disinfecting equipment walks outside a hospital in China. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: China on Tuesday announced an easing of its quarantine requirement for people arriving from abroad but stopped short of lifting what remains a stringent COVID-19 policy compared to most other countries.

Anyone coming from outside the country will be required to stay in a quarantine hotel for seven days, followed by three days of home quarantine, the National Health Commission said in its latest pandemic response plan.

The previous plan called for 14 days in a hotel plus seven days of home quarantine.

Some cities, including Beijing, have already reduced the hotel requirement to seven or 10 days in recent weeks, according to Chinese media reports.

China has kept tight restrictions on international travel under a "zero-COVID" strategy that seeks to keep the virus out and stop any infections from spreading through lockdowns and mass testing.

Other countries including the United States and Japan have opened their borders at least somewhat as vaccination has reduced the risk of serious cases and death.

In Europe, passengers are facing long lines and delays as a surge in summer travel has overwhelmed airlines and airports.

Mi Feng, a spokesperson for China's National Health Commission, described the new plan as not a relaxation of the country's approach but an optimisation to make it more scientific and precise.

Wang Liping, an infectious disease researcher for China's Center for Disease Control, said the change reflects the relatively short 2- to 4-day incubation period for the omicron variant, which means most cases can be detected within a week.

Recent outbreaks in mainland China have largely eased.

Just under 100 new cases were recorded on Monday, most among people who had arrived recently from overseas.

None of the new cases were in Shanghai or Beijing.

The Shanghai Disney Resort announced that its Disneyland theme park will reopen on Thursday after a closure of more than three months because of the virus.

The number of visitors will be limited and a few attractions will remain closed, but most of the park will be open, Shanghai Disney said in a social media post.

All guests will be required to show proof of a negative virus test taken within the previous 72 hours.

Shanghai Disneyland closed on March 21 ahead of a citywide lockdown that would paralyze what is China's largest city and a major manufacturing, shipping and financial hub for two months.

Beijing's Universal Studios theme park reopened last weekend after being closed for nearly two months because of an outbreak in the Chinese capital.

