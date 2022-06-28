STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

EU regulator considers clearing smallpox shot for monkeypox 

In a statement on Tuesday, the EU drug regulator noted that the vaccine, known as Imvanex in Europe but sold as Jynneos in the US, is already cleared for use against monkeypox by American regulators.

Published: 28th June 2022 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Image of a person affected by monkeypox

Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)

By PTI

LONDON: The European Medicines Agency says it will begin reviewing data to decide if a smallpox vaccine made by the pharmaceutical company Bavarian Nordic might also be authorised for monkeypox, amid a growing outbreak of the disease across the continent.

In a statement on Tuesday, the EU drug regulator noted that the vaccine, known as Imvanex in Europe but sold as Jynneos in the US, is already cleared for use against monkeypox by American regulators.

In Europe, the vaccine is only authorised in adults for the prevention of smallpox, which is related to monkeypox.

"The decision to start this review is based on results from laboratory studies suggesting that the vaccine triggers the production of antibodies that target the monkeypox virus," the EMA said.

The regulator said that supplies of the vaccine are currently very limited in Europe.

According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, there are currently more than 4,300 cases of monkeypox globally, of which the majority are in Europe.

Several countries including Britain, Germany and the US have already begun vaccinating those at highest risk of catching monkeypox using smallpox vaccines.

Although the disease has been endemic in parts of Africa for decades, vaccines have not been used to stamp out previous outbreaks there. Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue.

People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.

Most people infected with monkeypox recover within weeks without needing medical care but the disease can be more severe in vulnerable populations, like pregnant women and children.

The World Health Organisation declined last week to declare monkeypox a global emergency, but has said it is working on a vaccine-sharing mechanism that some fear could see vaccines go to rich countries like the UK that already have their own stockpiles.

According to the health analytics firm Airfinity, Britain has 4,500 doses of the Bavarian Nordic vaccine and has ordered another 20,000 shots.

The US has received more than 1 million doses already and has ordered another 13 million.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WHO Monkeypox vaccine Smallpox European Union
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp