G-7 aims to create club of nations to boost climate action 

Countries that are part of the club will try to harmonise their measures in such a way that they are comparable and avoid members imposing climate-related tariffs on each others' imports.

Published: 28th June 2022 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

The 48th G7 Summit attendees pose for a group photo at a reception in the Residence.

The 48th G7 Summit attendees pose for a group photo at a reception in the Residence. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BERLIN: Members of the Group of Seven major economies pledged on Tuesday to create a new "climate club" for nations that want to take more ambitious action to tackle global warming.

The move, championed by G-7 summit host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, will see countries that join the club agree on tougher measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with the aim of keeping global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius this century compared to pre-industrial times.

Speaking at the end of the three-day summit, Scholz said the aim was to "ensure that protecting the climate is a competitive advantage, not a disadvantage."

He said details of the planned climate club would be finalised this year.

TAGS
G7 summit Climate change Global warming
