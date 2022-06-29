Chilean man 'accidentally' paid Rs 1.46 crore as salary, goes missing

By Online Desk

A man in Chile has allegedly gone missing with around Rs 1.42 crore. He was paid 286 times his salary accidentally by the company.

In May, the company accidentally paid around Rs 1.42 crore (165,398,851 Chilean pesos) to the employee instead of Rs 43,000 (500,000 pesos), which is his monthly salary. Later, when the company's management checked their records, they found the error.

When the incident came to notice, the employee was asked to return the extra amount. He allegedly agreed to go to his bank for the refund but when the company did not receive a refund notification from the bank, they tried to get in touch with the employee - but their messages were left unanswered.

The man, however, got in touch with the company officials and claimed that he had overslept and would visit the bank later.

The man instead is now said to have resigned and taken off with the money. The man worked at Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos (Cial), which is one of the largest producers of cold cuts in Chile. The company has lodged a complaint against the worker charging him with misappropriation of funds, in hopes of recovering some of the lost money, as far as it is known there have been no arrests.