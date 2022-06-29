STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Chilean man 'accidentally' paid Rs 1.46 crore as salary, goes missing

The incident came to light when the company's management checked their records and found the error in the records. 

Published: 29th June 2022 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

money fraud

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Online Desk

A man in Chile has allegedly gone missing with around Rs 1.42 crore. He was paid 286 times his salary accidentally by the company.

In May, the company accidentally paid around Rs 1.42 crore (165,398,851 Chilean pesos) to the employee instead of Rs 43,000 (500,000 pesos), which is his monthly salary. Later, when the company's management checked their records, they found the error.

When the incident came to notice, the employee was asked to return the extra amount. He allegedly agreed to go to his bank for the refund but when the company did not receive a refund notification from the bank, they tried to get in touch with the employee - but their messages were left unanswered.

The man, however, got in touch with the company officials and claimed that he had overslept and would visit the bank later.

The man instead is now said to have resigned and taken off with the money. The man worked at Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos (Cial), which is one of the largest producers of cold cuts in Chile. The company has lodged a complaint against the worker charging him with misappropriation of funds, in hopes of recovering some of the lost money, as far as it is known there have been no arrests.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chile salary
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp