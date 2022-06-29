STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China rebukes NATO for 'Cold War mentality'

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said NATO should give up zero-sum game and the practice of creating enemies, and not try to mess up Asia and the whole world after disrupting Europe.

Published: 29th June 2022 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian (Photo | AP)

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

MADRID: China is rebuking NATO for what it calls the alliance's "Cold War mentality." The comments came as NATO leaders held a summit in Spain, where they are expected to identify China as a challenge for the alliance.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said NATO should give up the cold war mentality, zero-sum game and the practice of creating enemies, and not try to mess up Asia and the whole world after disrupting Europe.

He accused NATO members of "creating tension and provoking conflicts" by sending warships and aircraft into areas close to the Asian mainland and the South China Sea.

His remarks follow a recent interception of a surveillance aircraft from NATO member Canada by a Chinese fighter in international airspace, which Canadian officials described as reckless on the part of the Chinese pilot.

And U.S. ally Australia on May 26 said China committed a dangerous act of aggression against an Australian air force plane conducting aerial surveillance in the South China Sea.

Zhao also criticised sanctions brought against Russia, whose invasion of Ukraine it has refused to condemn or even describe as an act of aggression.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NATO China Russia-Ukraine war
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Neville Johnston
    NATO getting too big for it's boots - stick to your home town boys
    1 day ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp