STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Kartarpur Corridor shows Pakistan's 'unwavering commitment' towards religious freedom: Pak Army chief 

General Qamar Javed Bajwa made the comment amidst frequent attacks on the minority communities, including targeted killings of Sikhs, in the Muslim-majority country.

Published: 29th June 2022 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The landmark Kartarpur Corridor is the practical manifestation of Pakistan's "unwavering commitment" towards religious freedom and harmony, Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa told a delegation of British Sikh soldiers.

Headed by Major General Celia J Harvey, Deputy Commander Field Army UK, the 12-member group met General Bajwa at the army headquarters in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Bajwa told the delegation that Pakistan respects all religions and also recognises the need for promotion of religious tourism in the country, according to the army.

"Kartarpur Corridor is the practical manifestation of Pakistan's unwavering commitment towards religious freedom and harmony" he said, amidst frequent attacks on the minority communities, including targeted killings of Sikhs, in the Muslim-majority country.

In November 2019, the then Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan formally inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor as part of the commemoration of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak at a colourful ceremony, paving the way for Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit one of their religion's holiest sites in Pakistan without needing a visa.

The Kartarpur Corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, with the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district in India's Punjab state.

The 4 km-long corridor provides visa-free access to Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

The British Sikh soldiers visited Lahore where the dignitaries witnessed flag lowering ceremony at Wagah border.

They also visited Lahore Fort, Allama Iqbal Mausoleum and Badshahi Mosque.

During their stay, the delegation visited several religious sites in the country and also went to Orakzai District and witnessed Samana Fort, Lockhart Fort and Saragarhi Monument.

The monument marks the place where 21 Sikh soldiers laid their lives in 1897 while fighting against the local tribal rebels as part of a British expedition and has much historical significance for Sikhs.

The delegation also laid a wreath at the Saragarhi Monument.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kartarpur Corridor Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp