STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nepal bans sale of street food in Kathmandu to contain spread of Cholera

The decision to ban the sale of street food items was issued by the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) as 12 positive cases of cholera were reported in the area since Sunday.

Published: 29th June 2022 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Street food, Noodles, Fast food

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal has banned the sale of street food items in the Kathmandu valley in an effort to contain the spread of cholera in the capital city.

The decision to ban the sale of street food items was issued by the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) as 12 positive cases of cholera were reported in the area since Sunday.

"As the number of cholera patients has been increasing in Kathmandu at present, the sale and distribution of food items have been banned for the time being," said Balram Tripathi, the Chief of the Health Department of the metropolis.

The KMC has also warned of action against those who breach the order. Last week, the Lalitpur Metropolitan City decided to stop the sale and distribution of Pani Puri in the metropolis, claiming that cholera bacteria were found in the water used in Pani Puri.

ALSO READ | 10-member Nepal govt team visits Odisha to know about food security

The KMC has also requested the Department of Food Technology and Quality Control to check the level of food hygiene in hotels and restaurants across the city.

Tripathi said that the Kathmandu Upatyaka Khanepani Limited has been urged to keep an eye on the condition of the water pipeline and sewage system. The KMC has also instructed the urban health facilities to prepare for any possible shortage of Oral Rehydration Salt and water purification tablets.

Cholera is a bacterial disease usually spread through contaminated water. The disease causes severe diarrhea and dehydration. Left untreated, cholera can be fatal within hours, even in previously healthy people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nepal Cholera street food ban Kathmandu
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp