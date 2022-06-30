Cambodia's foreign minister to make second visit to Myanmar as ASEAN special envoy
State-run television MRTV reported that the minister Prak Sokhonn and his party were welcomed by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after their arrival in Yangon on Wednesday.
Published: 30th June 2022 11:43 AM | Last Updated: 30th June 2022 11:43 AM | A+A A-
BANGKOK: Cambodia's foreign minister is making his second visit to Myanmar as a special envoy of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to the country that has been mired in violence and civil unrest since the military seized power last year.
State-run television MRTV reported that Prak Sokhonn and his party were welcomed by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after their arrival in Yangon on Wednesday.
ASEAN has been seeking to implement a five-point consensus it reached on Myanmar last year calling for dialogue among all concerned parties, provision of humanitarian assistance, an immediate cessation of violence, and a visit by a special envoy to meet all parties.
Cambodia is the current chair of the 10-nation grouping, which includes Myanmar. Myanmar's military-installed government initially agreed to the consensus but has since made little effort to implement it, and the country has slipped into a situation that some UN experts have characterized as a civil war.
In his capacity as the Special Envoy (SE) of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar, His Excellency #PrakSokhonn, DPM, FM of #Cambodia, will lead a delegation to pay a second working visit to the Republic of the Union of #Myanmar from 29 June to 03 July 2022 pic.twitter.com/bKwDg8kCns— Office of Cambodian PM