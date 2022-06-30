STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Global warming has vaporised water that could have been used by 27 million people: Study

Global warming can impose a hefty strain on water resources as demand for agriculture, industrial and domestic water continues to increase in future, the paper warns.

Published: 30th June 2022 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

climate change, global warming

The fact that climate change will adversely affect the Indian agricultural sector had been flagged by several people. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Global warming has resulted in evaporation of water that could have been used by 27 million people, a new study published in Nature has found

The study based on satellite imagery of quantified evaporative water loss for 1.42 million lakes and reservoirs globally for the past 30 years warns that global warming can impose a hefty strain on water resources as demand for agriculture, industrial and domestic water continues to increase in future.

The paper finds that the long-term trend attributions include an increased evaporation rate (58%), decreasing lake ice coverage (23%), and increasing lake surface area (19%). In total, the annual evaporation of global lakes from 1985 to 2018 is found to be 15.4 percent higher than the previous model-based estimate.

For most of the nine thermal regions in the world, the lake evaporation volume has increased during the past 34 years due to both an increased evaporation rate and an increasing lake area. Evaporation rate can be altered by warming temperatures and by elevated solar radiation.

Compared to natural lakes, the evaporative water losses and their associated trends from reservoirs are more pronounced. This quantity of reservoir evaporative loss is equivalent to 20% of the global annual consumptive water use, it said.

From 1985 to 2018, evaporative water loss from reservoirs has been increasing at a rate of 5.4% per decade, which largely outpaces the global trend for all 1.42 million lakes (2.1% per decade).

The study attributed climate change as one of the factors to the long-term trend of lake evaporation volume.

"An increase of global air temperature can elevate evaporation of lakes and reduce ice. There are 1.09 million lakes (77%) that belong to this category. The climatic effect is especially notable in the high-latitude (e.g., Canada and northern Eurasia) and high-altitude (e.g., Tibetan Plateau) regions. Given the amplification effect of climate change in these regions, we expect an accelerated increase of evaporation in the future," it noted.

The authors said that the findings have significant environmental, societal, and economic implications, as the global evaporative loss will be accelerated in the future under global warming.

"Given the large increase of temperature in the high-latitude and high-altitude regions, the loss of lake ice can result in greater heat uptake and larger open surface areas to evaporate," it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Global warming
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Eknath Shinde: Former auto driver and Sena street fighter now in driving seat in Maharashtra
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das describes cryptocurrencies as 'clear danger'
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | AP)
Bumrah to captain India in fifth Test against England
Veena & Vani celebrate after passing the Inter exams in Hyderabad on Tuesday
Conjoined twin sisters from Hyderabad pass Intermediate exam with flying colours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp