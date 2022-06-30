STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Iran-US nuclear deal talks in Qatar end with no progress

It remains unclear when or if there will be another round of negotiations with Iran and the US blaming each other for the talks' failure.

Published: 30th June 2022 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani listens to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a meeting in Tehran, Iran. (Photo |AP)

Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani listens to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a meeting in Tehran, Iran. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Indirect negotiations between Iran and the US over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers ended Wednesday in Qatar after failing to make significant progress amid a growing crisis over the Islamic Republic's atomic program, diplomats said.

The Doha talks broke up after two days without any sign of a breakthrough, months after talks in Vienna among all of the deal's parties went on pause. In the time since Iran shut off surveillance cameras of international inspectors and now has enough high-enriched uranium to potentially fashion into at least one nuclear bomb if it chose.

And with Iran and the US blaming each other for the talks' failure, it remains unclear when or if there will be another round of negotiations. European Union mediator Enrique Mora on Twitter described intense the two days of talks in Doha.

"Unfortunately, not yet the progress the EU team as coordinator had hoped for," Mora wrote. "We will keep working with even greater urgency to bring back on track a key deal for non-proliferation and regional stability."

Mora's comments came hours after the semiofficial Tasnim news agency, believed to be close to Iran's hard-line Revolutionary Guard, described the negotiations as finished hours before they ended and having no effect on breaking the deadlock in the talks.

Tasnim claimed that the American position did not include a guarantee for Iran benefiting economically from the deal, quoting what it described as unnamed informed sources.

ALSO READ | UN nuclear watchdog: Iran removing 27 surveillance cameras

"Washington is seeking to revive the (deal) in order to limit Iran without economic achievement for our country," the Tasnim report claimed. A key sticking point has been American sanctions targeting the Guard. US Special Representative Rob Malley spoke to the Iranians through Mora during the talks.

Mora then took messages to Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani. After the Tasnim report, Foreign Minister spokesman Nasser Kanaani issued a statement describing the talks as being held in a professional and serious atmosphere.

He later said that Iran and Mora will be in touch regarding the continuation of the route and the next stage of the talks. However, it remains unclear if there will be another round of talks on the deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The State Department said that Iran "raised issues wholly unrelated to the JCPOA and apparently is not ready to make a fundamental decision on whether it wants to revive the deal or bury it."

"Indirect discussions in Doha have concluded, and while we are very grateful to the EU for its efforts, we are disappointed that Iran has, yet again, failed to respond positively to the EU's initiative and therefore that no progress was made," the State Department said.

Iran and world powers agreed in 2015 to the nuclear deal, which saw Tehran drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. In 2018, then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord, raising tensions across the wider Middle East and sparking a series of attacks and incidents.

Talks in Vienna about reviving the deal have been on pause since March. Since the deal's collapse, Iran has been running advanced centrifuges and rapidly growing stockpiles of enriched uranium.

However, Tehran continues to suffer under intense economic sanctions while the West hopes to again curtail Iran's nuclear program. "The incentive for Washington and Tehran to keep the prospect of a deal alive is strong, even as the actual likelihood of achieving a compromise diminishes," said Henry Rome, an analyst with the Eurasia Group tracking the negotiations. For that reason, we would expect the sides to resume talks in Doha in the near future, although we are not optimistic about a breakthrough.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Iran-US nuclear nuclear Qatar
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp