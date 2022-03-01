STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guess how much Ukraine government pays its soldiers to fight Russia?

'This is not done to be thanked. It is being done so that our defenders and protectors know that the country is grateful to them,' Minister of Defence of Ukraine.

Published: 01st March 2022 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

Cars are stopped at a roadblock set by civil defensemen at a road leading to central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Ukraine has announced that its soldiers will be paid UAH 100,000 per month (around Rs 2.5 lakh) for fighting against Russian forces. The decision was made by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in pursuance of the Presidential Decree.

"The Cabinet of Ministers has implemented the decision. And I want to repeat the President's words: this is not done to be thanked. It is being done so that our defenders and protectors know that the country is grateful to them. The state should pay for this vital work with dignity. In addition, we continue to do all we can to strengthen our defence capability internationally! Thank you for your support to all partner countries! Glory to Ukraine!" said Minister of Defence of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov.

Furthermore, the Ministry said, "The families of our servicemen who died in this war are paid a one-time cash benefit in the amount of UAH 15 million (roughly Rs 3.75 crores), which is distributed in equal shares to all recipients."

The Ministry of Defence Ukraine said in its Facebook post. - "Under martial law, servicemen of the Armed Forces, the Security Service, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, the State Security Department, the State Special Communications and Information Protection Service, the State Special Transport Service, rank and file and senior staff of the State Emergency Service and police officers, will be paid an additional payment of UAH 30,000 per month."

Satellite images from Monday showed Russia occupying much of a 40-mile (64-kilometre) stretch of road north of the Ukrainian capital. Explosions and gunfire were heard in embattled cities in eastern Ukraine as Russia's invasion met unexpectedly stiff resistance. The Russian military assault on Ukraine is in its sixth day Tuesday.

Ukrainian and Russian delegations met Monday on Ukraine's border with Belarus but it was unclear what, if anything, those talks would yield.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier dailled Putin and urged him to halt the offensive.

Meanwhile, Western sanctions triggered by the invasion sent the Russian ruble plummeting, leading ordinary Russians to line up at banks and ATMs.

The Russian currency plunged about 30% against the US dollar on Monday after Western nations moved to block some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system and to restrict Russia's use of its massive foreign currency reserves. The ruble later recovered after the swift action by Russia's central bank.

(With inputs from agencies)

