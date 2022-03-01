Indian student killed in Kharkiv

NEW DELHI: An Indian student was killed in shelling in Kharkiv city of war-hit Ukraine on Tuesday morning, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
"With profound sorrow, we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning," it tweeted.
The ministry said it is in touch with the family of the student. "We convey our deepest condolences to the family," it said.
