STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian student killed in Kharkiv

Indian student was killed in shelling in Kharkiv city of war-hit Ukraine on Tuesday morning, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Published: 01st March 2022 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

A Russian armoured personnel carrier burning near the body of an unidentified soldier in Ukraine’s Kharkiv on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)

A Russian armoured personnel carrier burning near the body of an unidentified soldier in Ukraine’s Kharkiv on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  An Indian student was killed in shelling in Kharkiv city of war-hit Ukraine on Tuesday morning, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"With profound sorrow, we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning," it tweeted. 

The ministry said it is in touch with the family of the student. "We convey our deepest condolences to the family," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Student Killed Ukraine Russia Invasion Ministry of External Affairs
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp