STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Russian bank customers barred from using Apple, Google Pay

Last reported figures showed that 29 per cent of Russians use Google Pay while 20 per cent use Apple Pay.

Published: 01st March 2022 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

People line up to withdraw money from ATM. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI/MOSCOW:  Thousands of Russian customers have been barred from using Apple Pay and Google Pay services after the US imposed heavy financial sanctions on the country for invading Ukraine.

Customers at several banks in Russia reported they were unable to use their bank cards with Google Pay and Apple Pay.

According to a statement by Russia's Central Bank, customers of banks that fell under the sanctions (VTB Group, Sovcombank, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank, Otkritie) will not be able to pay with cards of these banks abroad.

FOLLOW RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR LIVE UPDATES HERE

"Also, the cards of these banks will not be able to be used with Apple Pay, Google Pay services, but standard contact or contactless payment with these cards is available in full throughout Russia," the Central Bank informed.

Google Pay and Apple Pay aren't as popular in Russia as they are in the US, The Verge reported late on Saturday..

Russia's most popular mobile payment service was the Russia-owned Sberbank Online, followed by YooMoney (formerly Yandex Money) and QIWI, two other Russian payment service providers.

ALSO READ: Russians line up at banks as sanctions bite; ruble plummets

Last reported figures showed that 29 per cent of Russians use Google Pay while 20 per cent use Apple Pay.

The US has put sanctions on Sberbank and VTB Bank, two of Russia's biggest financial institutions, while the UK froze the assets of five Russian banks.

The White House has also announced that the US, joined by European nations and Canada, will remove some Russian banks from SWIFT, the payment system used for most international financial transactions.

ALSO READ: With sanctions from US, West, Russian Sberbank faces 'failure' in Europe, Ruble plummets

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RUSSIA Ukraine Ukraine crisis Ukraine and Russia war Russia and Ukraine war GPay Google Pay Apple Pay
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp