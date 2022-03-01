STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taiwan sends medical supplies to help Ukraine

 Taiwan has strongly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and had said it would impose economic sanctions against Russia.

Published: 01st March 2022 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Joanne Ou, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Taiwan. ( Photo | AP)

Joanne Ou, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Taiwan. ( Photo | AP)

By PTI

TAIPEI: Taiwan says it sent 27 tons worth of medical supplies to Ukraine via a flight to Germany late Monday.

Foreign affairs ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou told reporters Tuesday that Taiwan was happy to assist as "a responsible member of the international community, and a member of the democratic camp."

 Taiwan has strongly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and had said it would impose economic sanctions against Russia.

It has yet to reveal what those sanctions were, but the island is a dominant manufacturer of semiconductor chips, which are crucial to tech products ranging from smartphones to cars.

Comments

