'Felt a whistle, realized it was flying toward us': Kharkiv resident shocked by bombing

By PTI

KYIV: Videos circulated online of an apparent attack on the regional police and intelligence headquarters in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.

It shows a building with its roof blown off and its top floor on fire.

Pieces of the five-story building are strewn across adjacent streets.

The Ukrainian government's center for strategic communications released images Wednesday of strikes hitting Kharkiv, with balls of fire lighting up the city skyline over populated areas.

Kharkiv resident Marina Boreiko described strikes hitting a neighbouring building Tuesday, and her shock at seeing bodies lying in the rubble.

"Today I survived a bombing," she told The Associated Press, repeatedly choking back tears.

"A Russian plane dropped a bomb on the house next door. My boyfriend and I were at home. We felt a strong whistle, and I realized it was flying toward us. We were in the corridor then, and we felt the explosion from there."

As dust rose up, she said, "the first thing I heard was children crying. Our neighbours have three children and the only thing I was thinking about in that moment was, God not them, please, only not them."