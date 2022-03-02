STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
George P Bush forces runoff against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton 

Published: 02nd March 2022 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (Photo| AP)

By PTI

AUSTIN:  Republican George P Bush has forced a runoff against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who's trying to hang onto his job while under the cloud of an FBI investigation.

Paxton was ahead on Tuesday night at the top vote-getter in a crowded race but failed to capture the more than 50% of the vote needed to avoid a runoff.

Bush, 45, is the son of former Florida Gov.Jeb Bush and currently the Texas land commissioner.

He's the only member of his famous family still in public office.

Since taking office in 2015, Paxton has become one of the nation's most prominent state attorneys general, leading lawsuits against Big Tech and trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

But he has also spent those years dogged by a felony indictment on securities fraud charges and revelations that donors and allies have benefited from his office.

A bigger threat to his political future looms after several top deputies resigned in 2020 and reported Paxton to the FBI over accusations that he used his office to help a wealthy donor.

Paxton has broadly denied wrongdoing and called the accusations politically motivated.

The runoff is in May.

