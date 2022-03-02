STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hollywood star Sean Penn 'walks miles' to reach Polish border

The 61-year-old actor travelled to the country last week to work on a documentary about the Russia-Ukraine crisis, chronicling the military operation launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Published: 02nd March 2022

Hollywood actor Sean Penn (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Oscar-winning star Sean Penn, who was in Ukraine to film a documentary, said he "walked miles" to the border of Poland recently.

On Monday, he tweeted a photo of himself rolling luggage as he walked along the side of a road, where a traffic jam showed cars bumper to bumper.

Alongside the picture, he wrote, "Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road. Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value."

Penn has been vocal about the ongoing conflict between the two nations. As per People magazine, Penn said in a statement on Saturday, "Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn't relent, I believe Mr. Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind. [Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy] and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle."

"Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost," he added.

For the unversed, last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen." 

