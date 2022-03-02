STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Leave Kharkiv under all circumstances by 6 pm: Indian Embassy in Ukraine to citizens

It has been found that Russian troops have landed in Kharkiv and are engaged in heavy fighting with Ukrainian forces.

Published: 02nd March 2022 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

A damaged car sits at the central square following shelling of the City Hall building in Kharkiv

A damaged car sits at the central square following shelling of the City Hall building in Kharkiv. (Photo| AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a distress call, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine has directed all stranded citizens to leave the second most populous city, Kharkiv under all circumstances by 6 pm (Ukrainian time, IST 9.30 pm) on Wednesday.

The embassy stated: "Urgent advisory to all Indian nationals in Kharkiv. For their safety and security they must leave Kharkiv immediately. Proceed to Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka as soon as possible." It reiterated, "Under all circumstances they must reach these settlements by 1800 hours (Ukrainian time) today."

Kharkiv, a largely Russian-speaking city near the Russian border, has a population of around 1.4 million. It has been found that Russian troops have landed in Kharkiv and are engaged in heavy fighting with Ukrainian forces.

Russia shelled Kharkiv damaging various installations. Further, videos are circulating online of an apparent attack on the regional police and intelligence headquarters in Kharkiv. "Practically there are no areas left in Kharkiv where an artillery shell has not yet hit," Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister, said in a statement posted on Telegram.

However, Russia says it is only targeting Ukraine's military infrastructure, air defence and air forces with high-precision weapons.

It was in Kharkiv where an Indian student was killed on Tuesday morning in shelling. Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, a 21-year-old medical student from Karnataka, was standing in the queue for food in Kharkiv on Tuesday morning when he was killed.

Naveen was a final year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University. He was from Karnataka's Haveri and lived near a prominent government building that was blown up by Russian soldiers.

The war between two countries has entered into the sixth day after Russian President Vladimir Putin called for military operation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine Ukraine crisis Ukraine war Russia Ukraine tensions Indian Embassy Ukraine Kharkiv Kharkiv Indians
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp