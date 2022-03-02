STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Navalny calls on Russians to take to the streets against invasion of Ukraine by an 'obviously insane czar'

The Putin critic who survived poisoning with a nerve agent and who has millions of followers on social media declared, "we will fill prisons and paddy wagons with ourselves."

Published: 02nd March 2022 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gestures during a hearing on his charges for defamation in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (File Photo| AP)

By Online Desk

Jailed Kremlin critic and Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has called on all Russians to take to the streets to fight for peace.

"I am from the USSR myself. I was born there. And the main phrase from there - from my childhood - was 'fight for peace.' I call on everyone to take to the streets and fight for peace," Navalny said in a series of tweets. 

"We - Russia - want to be a nation of peace. Alas, few people would call us that now. But let's at least not become a nation of frightened silent people. Of cowards who pretend not to notice the aggressive war against Ukraine unleashed by our obviously insane czar, " Navalny reportedly tweeted via a spokesperson.

The Putin critic who survived poisoning with a nerve agent and who has millions of followers on social media said, "I cannot, do not want and will not remain silent watching how pseudo-historical nonsense about the events of 100 years ago has become an excuse for Russians to kill Ukrainians, and for Ukrainians to kill Russians while defending themselves."

He said, "it is the third decade of the 21st century, and we are watching the news about people burning down in tanks and bombed houses. We are watching real threats to start a nuclear war on our TVs."

Navalny asserted that Putin is not Russia. He added, "And if there is anything in Russia right now that you can be most proud of, it is those 6824 people who were detained because - without any call - they took to the streets with placards saying 'No War' ".

With Putin's troops landing in Kharkiv, a city in northeast Ukraine on the 7th day of the war, Navalny reminded the Russians that time is running out.

"We cannot wait any longer. Wherever you are, in Russia, Belarus or on the other side of the planet, go to the main square of your city every weekday and at 2 pm on weekends and holidays. If you are abroad, come to the Russian embassy. If you can organise a demonstration, do so on the weekend. Yes, maybe only a few people will take to the streets on the first day. And in the second - even less. But we must, gritting our teeth and overcoming fear, come out and demand an end to the war. Each arrested person must be replaced by two newcomers," he said.

"Everything has a price, and now, in the spring of 2022, we must pay this price. There's no one to do it for us," he said affirming that if in order to stop the war "we have to fill prisons and paddy wagons with ourselves, we will fill prisons and paddy wagons with ourselves."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alexei Navalny Fight for Peace Calls Putin an obviously insane czar
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp