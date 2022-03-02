STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan launches loan programme to help poor families

Khan said that various schemes have been launched in the country to transform Pakistan into a welfare state, including the 'Naya Pakistan Health Card' to provide free healthcare to everyone.

Published: 02nd March 2022 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday launched a PKRs 407 billion interest-free loan programme aimed to help 4.5 million poor families become self reliant, as part of measures to ease burden on masses as Opposition parties geared up efforts to topple his government.

The Kamyab Pakistan Programme would help the families to start businesses, construct homes, start farming and get technical education, Khan said while addressing the launching ceremony at Faisal Mosque in the capital.

He said that so far PKRs 2.5 billion had been disbursed by the government among the low-income groups in various welfare schemes, while banks had issued loans worth PKRs 55 billion to help the common man. "Kamyab Pakistan Programme, aiming at taking the country towards a welfare state, will be further expanded," he said, adding that it would benefit 4.5 million families.

The programme envisages interest free loans of Rs 500,000 for businesses, Rs 350,000 for the farmers and 2,000,000 for the construction of houses. He said technical training will also be provided to one member of each deserving family in order to help them stand on their own feet.

Khan said that various schemes have been launched in the country to transform Pakistan into a welfare state, including the 'Naya Pakistan Health Card' to provide free healthcare to everyone. The announcement of the loan scheme came just two days after the prime minister slashed petroleum prices by Rs 10 and electricity price by Rs 5 per unit.

On asked how his government would provide funds to support cheap electricity and petrol, Khan said that it was possible after the "record" tax collection by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). "I want to thank the FBR today for collecting record tax in Pakistan and because of this we have reduced the petrol price by Rs 10 per litre and power tariff by Rs 5 per unit when prices are on the rise internationally," he said.

He also lauded the FBR for achieving February's revenue target of PKRs 441 billion which showed a robust growth of 28.5 per cent. The announcement of the loan programme came as the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) launched a protest on Sunday from Karachi against Khan's government.

PPP chief Bilwal Bhutto Zardari announced to travel to capital Islamabad along with his supporters to demand Khan's resignation. Other opposition parties, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), have also announced to launch their protest march from March 23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Imran Khan Kamyab Pakistan Programme Pakistan Naya Pakistan Health Card Pakistan loan programme
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp